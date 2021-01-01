Justice Design Group WGL-8772-10-SWOP Wire Glass 13" Bathroom Vanity Light Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Justice Design Group WGL-8772-10-SWOP Wire Glass 13" Bathroom Vanity Light Wire Glass - The Wire Glass Collection offers a unique look of artisan glass that is mouth-blown into black wire cages. These handmade shades are available with either a Swirl or Grid wire pattern and two glass finishes, Opal (white) and Clear with Bubbles.Features:Comes with a wire cage, blown glass cylindrical shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locations1 year manufacturer warrantyThis fixture can be installed as an uplight or downlightDimensions:Height: 9"Width: 13"Depth: 6.25"Extension: 6.25"Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Diameter: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: G16.5Number of Bulbs: 2Wattage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Matte Black