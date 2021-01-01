Justice Design Group WGL-8716-10-GRCB Wire Glass 21 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Justice Design Group WGL-8716-10-GRCB Wire Glass 21 Light 1 Tier Chandelier The Wire Glass Collection offers a unique look of artisan glass that is mouth-blown into black wire cages. These handmade shades are available with either a Swirl or Grid wire pattern and two glass finishes, Opal (white) and Clear with Bubbles.Features:Comes with cylinder-shaped shadesHousing is constructed of Durable Metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this modelUL Rated for use in damp locationsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationSupplemental mounting support required independent of j-boxShades made of blown glass with wire cageDimensions:Diameter: 60"Height: 34"Width: 60"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 21Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 1260Voltage: 120v Dark Bronze