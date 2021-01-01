Justice Design Group WGL-8421-10-SWCB Wire Glass 6" Tetra Single Light Bathroom Sconce with Swirl with Clear Bubbles Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor

Justice Design Group WGL-8421-10-SWCB Wire Glass 6" Tetra Single Light Bathroom Sconce with Swirl with Clear Bubbles Shade The Wire Glass Collection offers a distinctive look of artisan glass that is mouth-blown into black wire cages. These handmade shades are available with either Swirl or Grid wire pattern and two glass finishes, Opal (white) and Clear with Bubbles.Features:Includes 5.5" cylinder shadeShade is crafted from wire cage and blown glassHousing is constructed from a durable metal material to ensure years of reliable serviceUL rated for use in damp locations1 year limited warrantyReversible mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Height: 8"Extension: 5.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Width: 4"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWattage: 100Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel