With the appearance of a traditional wooden barrel, the slim-line design of the FCMO Outdoor wood grain rain barrel makes it perfect for locations where a larger barrel would be intrusive. The shallower depth and flat back allow for easy installation and placement of the downspout while the safety rib in the top of the barrel keeps it child and pet safe. Spigots on the side of the barrel allow you to connect multiple rain catcher barrels in-series for easy expansion of your rainwater storage capacity. The corrosion resistant debris screen keeps out debris and mosquitoes to keep the water clear and keep your family safe from insect-borne illnesses. Place them around your home to catch fresh chlorine-free water as it pours from your downspouts - water that would otherwise make its way into storm sewers only to be wasted. Rain barrels not only save you money but lessen the strain on water resources. The barrels are constructed of recycled, UV inhibited BPA free polyethylene. Includes debris screen, garden hose, shut-off thumb valve, hanging hose clip, overflow hose, and linking kit. This FCMO Outdoor wood grain rain barrel is perfect for all your rain collection needs. FCMP Outdoor FCMP Outdoor WG4000-GRY Home Outdoor Wood Grain Rain Water Catcher Barrel, Gray in Black | 163965