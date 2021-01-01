WG2619 20V Power Share 22Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Bare Tool OnlyBlackOrange

Best Quality Guranteed. [LIGHTWEIGHT BUT POWERFUL] Ergonomic perfection: Tough yet comfortable to use, and long enough to make short work of your hedge trimming duties [22 CUTTING REACH] Enough length for flat tops and long, even sides. Yet still nimble enough to round the corners. We didnt arbitrarily pick 22we think its just right [GRAB N GO] The D-grip handle lets you hold it from any angle and cut from any position thats comfortable. Plus, it gives you the leverage to hoist it up high for the tops of tall hedges, or hold it down low for undergrowth [CUTS TWICE AS NICE] The dual-action blades cut once, then catches that branch again on the way back, just to make sure. For a trim thats twice as clean, twice as powerful, twice as fast [SHARE BATTERIES, SAVE MONEY] Use the batteries from your existing PowerShare tools and expand your collection without paying for extra batteries and chargers [DESIGNED TO ABSORB VIBRATION] A blade gap gets aroun