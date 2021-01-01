WINIA WFR044RCNR Retro Compact Refrigerator, 4.4 Cu. Ft, Red

retro design - the unique retro design captures a vintage aesthetic while keeping modern conveniences energy star - energy star certified to help you save on energy led lighting - bright and crisp led lighting illuminates the interior of the fridge adjustable glass shelf - an adjustable glass shelf that can be moved to suit your food storage needs stainless wire door bin - storage for smaller items like drinks, fruit and pudding cups, and more multi-keeper door bin - flap door closure storage suitable for your various food needs fresh keeper - keep your fruits and vegetables fresh in this crisper-style bin table top - the specially designed table top function is for storage of other appliances like microwaves or coffee makers, saving you precious counter space cooling keeper - a lower temperature compartment for items that need to be kept at cooler temperatures (not designed for use as a freezer) hidden handle - the hidden handle makes for a sleek and stylish loo