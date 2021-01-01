WF7210 Wireless Wideformat Color Inkjet Printer with WiFi Direct and Ethernet Dash Replenishment Ready

Best Quality Guranteed. strongly recommends the use of Genuine inks for a quality printing experience; Non inks and inks not formulated for your specific printer may cause damage that is not covered by the warranty Get Performance Beyond Laser the WF 7210, powered by Precision Core Print shop quality color graphics and laser sharp black text borderless prints and brilliant marketing materials upto 13' x 19' Economical uses upto 80 percent less power vs. color laser printers(4) Never run out of ink again Printer features Dash Replenishment which, after activation, keeps track of your ink usage and orders more from when you are running low Note: This printer is designed for use with cartridges only, not third party cartridges or ink. See Product Description for more details Versatile paper handling 500 sheet capacity, dual trays, plus a rear feed for specialty paper; 125 sheet o