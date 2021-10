Bruce WEWT30 Turlington Lock & Fold - 5" Wide Engineered Hardwood Flooring - Smooth Walnut Appearance- Sold by Carton (22 SF/Carton) Autumn Brown

Bruce WEWT30 Turlington Lock & Fold - 5" Wide Engineered Hardwood Flooring - Smooth Walnut Appearance- Sold by Carton (22 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Features Made from engineered walnut Comes with a smooth surface with a medium gloss finish Manufactured in Canada Covered under a 25 year residential warranty Installation Uses lock n fold locking with floating, glue down, or staple down installation This flooring can be installed above grade (upstairs), below grade (basement), or on grade (ground level) An underlayment is required for installation Specifications Width: 5" Length: Varying Thickness: 3/8" Edge Type: Eased Square Foot Per Carton: 22 sq. ft. Engineered Autumn Brown