Bring the look of hardwood to your space without the worry or upkeep! Westwork is a hit with a variety of beautiful visuals that range from rustic to reclaimed to contemporary, so you are sure to find the perfect look to effortlessly complement your space. Exceptionally durable and easy to clean, these 6\" x 48\" planks are 100% waterproof and feature a 12 mil wear layer for enhanced scratch, scuff and stain protection ensuring your floor will stand up to life's everyday demands. Westwork is designed for glue down installation. Shaw Westwork Escamba 6-in Wide x 2-1/2-mm Thick Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (41.72-sq ft) in Brown | LX92900116