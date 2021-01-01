From nautica
Westport Reversible Comforter Set
Update your bedding ensemble with the Westport bonus comforter set from Nautica. The gorgeous all-cotton comforter features classic stripes in a handsome navy and grey palette with a dark blue reverse. This set is complete with a twill effect and additional decorative pillows that take you on a seaside getaway. The comforter features a polyester fill and is machine washable for easy care. Size: Twin Comforter + 1 Standard Sham + 2 Throw Pillows, Color: Navy