Westport 34" Natural Gas Fire Pit Outdoor Backyard Patio Heater - Elementi

Enjoy the ambiance and warmth of the outdoor fire pits dancing flames in your backyard all year round. The fire pit with cover included with your natural gas fire pit table allows you to keep your fire pit outdoors during all seasons, while keeping it protected from any harsh weather conditions. Simply remove the gas fire pit cover when ready to use on a cold summer night or to entertain guests in the winter. Admire the outdoor fireplaces bright flames reflecting off the lava rocks included with your patio gas heater while staying warm and cozy within the heating radius of your outdoor centerpiece. Sit back and relax with the patioflame table centered in the middle of your outdoor patio furniture perfect for your backyard, patio, deck, or poolside. Fire pit accessories for outside available for purchase separately.