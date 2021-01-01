Nourison Westport Grey 8 ft. x 11 ft. Geometric Modern Area Rug

Add a fresh look to your decor with the Nourison Westport 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug. This rug has a transitional style for an updated design that will complement your home. It has stain-resistant fabrics and features water-resistant materials. It displays a geometric pattern, boasting crisp and clean lines. This rug is designed with elements of gray, upgrading the color scheme of your room. It has a 100% wool construction, delivering additional comfort and thickness. It does not off-gas VOCs, ensuring that you do not need to ventilate it before taking it indoors. Color: Grey.