Progress Lighting Westport 19.375-in H Antique Bronze Candelabra Base (E-12) Outdoor Wall Light | P560135-020

$131.06
In stock
The Westport collection offers transitional styling to complement a variety of architectural exteriors. A durable die-cast aluminum frame cradles a softly diffused seeded glass shade. The two-light medium wall lantern is finished is antique bronze. Progress Lighting Westport 19.375-in H Antique Bronze Candelabra Base (E-12) Outdoor Wall Light | P560135-020

