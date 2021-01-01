Weston® Vacuum Sealer With Roll Cutter & Storage

This vacuum sealer offers easy-to-use controls and latch-free operation that makes sealing your food a snap. The pulse action allows for greater vacuuming control for delicate items such as bread. The sealer features high and low modes that allow you to customize the suction every time you seal. Normal and extended seal modes are great to use with dry and moist foods along with a seal only option when creating your own bags. Visit westonsupply.com for recipes and tips. Includes a one-year limited warranty from Weston. FoodSaver® and Ziploc® are the registered trademarks of Sunbeam Products, Inc, and S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc, respectively. Use of the marks does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the mark owners.