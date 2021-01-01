Ivy Hill Tile Weston Summit Light Denim 2 in. x 9 in. Glazed Clay Subway Wall Tile (30-Piece 4.30 sq. ft./Case)

A little texture can go a long way. The Weston Collection is a hand-painted and hand-pressed new series of clay tile that is sure to be the star of your next backsplash or accent wall project. Each piece of Weston Summit contains it's own ribbed textural pattern and unique color variation, meaning that no 2 pieces are exactly the same. Let your inner designer run wild by mixing and matching various colorways for a truly one-of-a-kind custom tiling experience. Color: Light Denim.