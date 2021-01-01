From crosley furniture
Crosley Furniture Weston Dining Chair, Set of 2, Distressed Brown
With a sleek silhouette and modern design elements, the distressed brown Weston 2pc dining chair set adds a unique spin to any dining collection. Durable and comfortable, this chair is upholstered in high-quality distressed brown faux leather and sits atop sturdy tapered steel legs in a matte black finish. Add the easy to assemble Weston dining chair to a variety of tables for a dynamic dining set.