Weston Deluxe Electric Tomato Strainer

There's nothing that says summer more than a vine-ripened tomato, and Weston's Deluxe Electric Tomato Strainer allows you to process and preserve the flavors of summer to enjoy the whole year through. And it's not for just tomatoes. 3 strainer sizes (tomato/berry - 1 mm), (pumpkin - 3 mm), (salsa - 6mm) makes it easy to process large batches of berries, pumpkins and other fruits for canning sauces, jams & salsa. A powerful 250 watt motor makes easy work of processing, and a reverse function prev