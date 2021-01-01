Westmore 24" Vanity Base Only

Features:Westmore collectionMedium wood finishAdjustable door hingesBase Finish: Medium WoodBase Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Ailanthus solids and ash veneersWood Species: AshNumber of Sinks Accommodated: 1Mounting Type: Free-standingCabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: Number of Doors: 1Cabinet Hardware Included: Number of Interior Shelves: Adjustable Interior Shelves: Soft Close or Self Close Doors: NoDoor Swing: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Number of Drawer Handles: Drawer Handles Included: Joinery Type: Ball Bearing Glides: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Safety Stop: False Drawers: NoNumber of False Drawers: Mirror Included: NoNumber of Mirrors: Mirror Frame Material: Mirror Frame Finish: Mirror Shape: Medicine Cabinet Mirror: Towel Bar Included: NoTowel Bar Material: Towel Bar Finish: Style: TraditionalFaucet Included: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop and Sink Included: NoFaucet/Tap Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Dimensions:Fits a 25 in. by 22.5 in. vanity top.Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 33.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 21.5Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Thickness: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes