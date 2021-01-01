Westmore Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow

As fun and funky as the Craven-Walker's original collection of the 1960s, this throw pillow is as groovy as it looks. Made from a 100% polyester indoor/outdoor fabric, it is machine washable and fade resistant to 1000 sunlight hours. Whether you are looking for a little retro to revive your pad, or just feel like adding a splash of color and fun to any room, this decorative throw pillow is better than all right - it is out of sight! Color: Charcoal/Blue