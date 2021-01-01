Westmont 12 Ft. W x 11 Ft. D Solid Wood Patio Gazebo

Create the perfect outdoor living space for your friends and family with the Westmont 12 Ft. W x 12 Ft. D Solid Wood Patio Gazebo. Whether you’re trying to escape the sun or stay out of the rain, a YardCraft pavilion will make a great addition to your backyard, patio, or deck. They make seemingly complex structures (like a backyard pavilion) simple to install with their easy-to-assemble kits. This pavilion will add to the beauty of your backyard while adding space to entertain friends and family, or simply to relax in your backyard while enjoying some rest and relaxation. Frame Finish: Natural/Unfinished