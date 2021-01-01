From lorell
Lorell Westlake Executive Chair, Black
Bonded leather upholstery Overstuffed cushions, padded arms and waterfall seat provide comfort Includes pneumatic seat-height adjustment, 360-degree swivel, tilt, tilt tension and tilt lock Polyurethane frame with black powder-coat finish Functions include pneumatic seat-height adjustment from 18-1/4-inch to 21-3/4-inch , 360-degree swivel, tilt, tilt tension and tilt lock Overall chair height adjusts from 43" to 46-1/2" High-back chair meets or exceeds applicable ANSI/BIFMA standards and meets the CA117 fire-retardant standard