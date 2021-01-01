From value brand
Westinghouse Lighting 6346000 One-Light Mini Pendant, Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish with Clear Glass
Advertisement
Industrial style one-light mini pendant with oil rubbed bronze finish adds vintage appeal Clear glass shade shines brilliantly when illuminated; uses one 60-watt medium-base light bulb (not included) For vintage appeal use a Westinghouse Timeless vintage inspired light bulb or as an energy-saving alternative use a Westinghouse Filament LED 60 inches in height; 9 inches in diameter Includes installation instructions and mounting hardware