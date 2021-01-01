Artistic Weavers Westin Bohemian Diamond Area Rug, 5' x 7', Medium Gray

Machine woven with polypropylene fibers in Turkey for maximum sturdiness. Medium pile allows for convenient placement throughout the home, including hallways and doorways. A boho staple with a cool geometric design. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement.