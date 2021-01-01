From latitude run
Westhampton 3 - Light Shaded Wagon Wheel Chandelier
Advertisement
Features:Number of lights: 3Chandelier in texture blackMaterial: IronShips in one cartonWattage: 60Fixture Design: Shaded ChandelierFixture Shape: Wagon WheelNumber of Lights: 3Number of Tiers: 1Finish: BlackShade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: Primary Material: MetalCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Dimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Country of Origin: ChinaLife Stage: KidPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWood Type: Quality Score: 0.45Spefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 9.87Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 21Body Width - Side to Side: 20Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Against defects in material and workmanship