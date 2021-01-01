Bush Business Furniture Westfield 72W x 30D Office Desk, Light Oak (WC60336)

Get a wide work surface and opportunities for expansion with the Bush Business Furniture Westfield 72W x 30D Office Desk. Spread out with your paperwork, computer, phone and more on the rugged thermally fused laminate surface while concealing your cables in wire management grommets for a clutter-free work area. Depend on continued quality with a heavy-duty design, thick end panels and tough edge banding. Use the Office Desk by itself or expand your workspace with matching Westfield products to form an L or U Shaped configuration. Complete your office by adding a Hutch, Mobile File Cabinets, Keyboard Tray or Pencil Drawer (all sold separately). Extended modesty panels and clean lines make a lasting impression. Westfield offers endless layout options, expansion opportunities and 7 finishes. Backed by a 10 Year Warranty. American made with U.S. and imported parts..Assembly Required.Backed by a Bush Business Furniture 10 Year Manufacturer's Warranty.American Made with US and Import Parts.Accepts Return or Bridge on right or left side to form L or U Shaped configurations.GSA Approved.Thermally Fused Laminate Over Composite Wood.Westfield complements your office with clean lines, extended modesty panels and 7 finish options.Use as a standalone Desk or expand your workspace with a 72W Hutch, Pedestals, Pencil Drawers and Keyboard Trays (all sold separately).Assembled Dimensions: 71 1/9"W x 29 3/8"D x 29 5/6"H.Wide Desk surface offers space to spread out and integrated wire management to conceal your cables.Meets ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety and performance.Ideal for a private or home office space, this commercial-grade Bush Business Furniture Westfield Desk offers a classic design at a lasting value.