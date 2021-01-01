Bush Business Furniture Westfield 72W Left Handed Bow Front U Shaped Desk with Hutch and Storage, Auburn Maple (SRC005AULSU)

Outfit your office with the impressive style, spacious surfaces and professional quality of this Bush Business Furniture Westfield U Shaped Desk. Constructed with a durable thermally fused laminate finish and thick end panels to fend off damage, the Left Handed Desk provides plenty of room for productivity and multitasking. The inviting Bow Front design allows guests to pull up chairs and take notes. Brushed Nickel hardware and extended modesty panels create a classic look. Feed computer cables through wire management grommets for an organized work surface, and store paperwork in the Lateral File Cabinet. The Hutch has an open center section, 6 cubby shelves, 2 doors and a fabric tack board to keep everything you need nearby. Westfield offers endless layout options, expansion opportunities and 7 finishes. Backed by a 10 Year Warranty. American made with U.S. and imported parts..Assembly Required.Backed by a Bush Business Furniture 10 Year Manufacturer's Warranty.Wraparound U Shaped Desk design provides all the workspace you require to spread out and multitask.GSA Approved.Thermally Fused Laminate Over Composite Wood.Lateral File Cabinet contains 2 generous drawers gliding on full-extension ball bearing slides for an easy reach to letter, legal and A4 documents.Bundle Includes: 72W x 36D Bow Front Desk, 72W x 36D Left Handed Corner Desk, 36W 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, 72W 2 Door Hutch.Westfield complements your office with clean lines, extended modesty panels, Brushed Nickel hardware and 7 finish options.American Made with US and Import Parts.Hutch includes 6 cubby shelves, 2 closed storage compartments, open center space, fabric tack board, and finished back panel.Assembled Dimensions: 71 2/9"W x 107 1/6"D x 72 7/9"H.Meets ANSI/BIFMA Standards for safety and performance.A durable office set with a classic design, the Bush Business Furniture Westfield U Shaped Desk with Hutch and storage completes any professional workspace.