Bush Business Furniture Westfield 60W x 43D Right Handed L Bow Desk, Light Oak (WC60322)

Bush Business Furniture Westfield Collection 60W x 43D Right Hand L-Bow Desk Shell in Light Oak for a classic styling with clean lines and extended modesty panels. Constructed with 100% thermally fused laminate for durability and superior resistance to scratches and stains. Create an expansive corner workstation with any Westfield Credenza or Return Bridge on the right hand side of the Desk. You'll enjoy the integrated wire management located within both desktop and leg grommets to conceal cables to keep your desk area uncluttered. Compensate for uneven floor surfaces with adjustable levelers. Meets ANSI/BIFMA test standards in place at time of manufacture. The Westfield Collection is backed by the Bush Business Furniture 10-Year Warranty. American made with U.S. and imported parts..Accepts Keyboard Tray or Articulating Keyboard Trays in corner position.Accepts any Credenza or Return Bridge on right side.All desk work surfaces feature wire management grommets which can accept Monitor Arm w/Post.Assembly Required.Backed by a Bush Business Furniture 10 Year Manufacturer's Warranty.American Made with US and Import Parts.GSA Approved.Thermally Fused Laminate Over Composite Wood.All work Surfaces and leg end panels are 1" thick.Assembled Dimensions: 58 6/7"W x 42 7/8"D x 29 5/6"H.Meets ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety and performance.Ideal for a private or home office space, this commercial-grade Bush Business Furniture Westfield Desk offers a classic design at a lasting value.