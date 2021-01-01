Addison Rugs Westfield 6 Ivory 3 Ft. 6 In. X 5 Ft. 6 In. Area Rug

Lay a tasteful transitional foundation for your stylish space with the Westfield collection. Abrash dyed yarns & beautiful transitional designs in today's most fashionable colors compose this collection. Whether you just want to switch up your living room foundation or completely refresh your whole bedroom, it is the perfect place to start for a modern look. Switch up your living room foundation or completely refresh your whole bedroom, it is the perfect place to start for a modern look. Color: Ivory.