From stumps
Western Sunset Wine Bottle Label
Advertisement
Our exclusive Western Sunset Personalized Wine Bottle Labels will transform an ordinary wine bottle into a one matching your party theme. Best of all, you can personalize the wine bottle labels with your own custom text. Each label measures 3 1/4" high x 5 1/4" wide and is made of white sticker material. The Western Sunset Personalized Wine Bottle Labels are perfect for your Western theme party. Labels are water resistant and are recommended for refrigerated use.