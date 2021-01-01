Trademark Fine Art 'Western Bee' Canvas Art by Art Of The Cigar

Artist: Art Of The CigarSubject: Still LifeStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a cask sitting in the center of the frame. Prominent Colors: White, Tan, Orange, Light Blue, Brown, Grey Art Of The Cigar is a group that popularizes vintage cigar box art, showing the classic feel and style of the time. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.