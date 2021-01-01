From designers fountain
Designers Fountain Westend 14 in. 4-Light Satin Platinum Interior Semi Flush Mount
With the Tuxedo styling of its Satin Platinum and Urban Slate Wood finish, Westend offers a mid-century silhouette distinctly re-envisioned for today. This ceiling mounted light is designed to be the star of your room. It's perfect for hallways, entryways and small to medium sized bedrooms, utility rooms, living areas. This ceiling light is easy to install and is built to last for many years.