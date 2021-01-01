Visual Comfort Westbury Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

A sophisticated Ralph Lauren design with elegant motifs celebrating the designer and brand's equestrian roots. The Westbury Pendant from Visual Comfort makes a visual impact in your dining spaces, on its own or in sequence. The eye instantly moves towards a finely stitched leather notch at the top; it clutches an arching bracket that on closer inspection resembles the foot holding stirrup draping from a horse's leather saddle. Like a traditional lantern, a metal frame and glass enclosure put a set of elegant lamp holders in full display. Candelabra bulbs dotting each tall holder radiate out in a shimmering delight. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Natural Brass. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting