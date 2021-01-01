OVE Decors Westbridge 36 in. x 84 in. Textured White Sliding Barn Door with Solid Core and Soft Close Hardware Kit

The Westbridge sliding barn door makes use of the traditional farmhouse design’s rustic appeal and updates it for the modern home with the addition of premium quality hardware for smooth, secure, sustained use. Its subtle textured wood design, with a half-height Z, makes it versatile for both new builds and traditional style spaces and is useful for doorways, closets, room dividers and more. The Westbridge barn door by OVE Decors comes with a hardware installation kit, is available in textured aged wood, French oak or white wooden finish and comes with your choice of barn door, U-shaped or Victorian roller hardware.