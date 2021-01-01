West Slope Wood Drawer Pull with Rounded Rectangle Backplate

A Rejuvenation exclusive design, our West Slope drawer pull with rounded rectangle backplate is as simple as it is stunning. A perfect solution for an easy hardware update, these cast brass backplates are made to pair with our quality cabinet pulls and knobs, concealing any previous imperfections or damage on your cabinets. They also protect cabinet surfaces from daily wear-and-tear. Choose from a variety of shapes and finishes to suit your style. Inspired by the simple lines and functionality of Northwest Modern architect John Yeon's cabinet and door hardware, our West Slope hardware collection was designed in-house and offers sturdy dimensions, unadorned geometry, and timeless style to homes of any era.