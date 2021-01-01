From rejuvenation
West Slope Toilet Paper Holder
Advertisement
A Rejuvenation exclusive design, our West Slope Toilet Paper Holder is as simple as it is stunning. Constructed in solid brass and available in several finishes, it serves as a functional finishing touch in any bath. Inspired by the simple lines and functionality of Northwest Modern architect John Yeon's cabinet and door hardware, our West Slope hardware collection was designed in-house and offers sturdy dimensions, unadorned geometry, and timeless style to homes of any era.