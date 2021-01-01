From hampton bay
Hampton Bay West Park Black Aluminum Outdoor Patio Ottoman with CushionGuard Toffee Trellis Tan Cushion (2-Pack)
Advertisement
With a rust free powder-coated aluminum frame this West Park Aluminum Outdoor Ottoman is the perfect addition to your patio decor. The high quality fabric adds a unique appearance to the piece while remaining easy to clean. The UV resistant construction means that your ottoman will not fade in the sun. Coordinates with the rest of the West Park Collection.