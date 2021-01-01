From osp home furnishings
OSP Home Furnishings West Lake 5-Piece Dining Table Set with Antique Finish Top Base, 47", Natural and Grey Wood with Charcoal Fabric
Seat 4 comfortably with this beautiful 5-piece dining set Contemporary design with a real wood veneer tabletop surface and sturdy corner block and brace construction Includes table with 4 matching chairs that have attractive and modern solid rubberwood legs Each chair measures 18.5" wide x 22.5" deep and is 37.5" in height The rectangular table is 47.25" wide x 35.5" deep and is 30.25" in height and features a natural finish top with a grey base