From westie mom breeder

Westie Mom Breeder West Highland Terrier Dog Puppies Owner Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

The West Highland Terrier is for Westie puppy owner or doggie lover who love go to a dog breeder to watch the cute and funny puppies in training. You are a Pet Mom or Dad and like the dog breed and grooming? Then you will love this too! Tell me it's just a dog and i will tell you that you're just an idiot 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com