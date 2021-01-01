West Branch 5 Piece Dining Set

This is our 5 pcs outdoor dining set including 1 square dining table and 4 square stools. This dining furniture set is a combination of aesthetic and practicability which ensures you and your family members enjoy a leisure outdoor time.made of natural acacia wood with clear texture, the table and chairs are able to withstand the test of time. The thick legs and cross support at the bottom also add stability to the whole frame. The classic and concise appearance of this dining set can harmoniously match with both indoor and outdoor environments, which is widely used in many places such as the garden, courtyard, and balcony. Besides, the stools can be placed under the dining table trimly, which won’t take up much space when not in use. In addition, our table set is easy to maintain and clean in normal times because of the premium wood material.100% solid acacia wood is stable and durable enough for a long time use spacious dining table provides enough space for placing snacks and drinks compact design for space saving when not in use tightly screwed cross bar at the bottom for extra support stylish and simple design fits well with other outdoor furniture perfect for family gathering, party or family means waterproof and smooth surface for easy cleaning and maintain