Golden Lighting Wesson 4-Light Chrome Transitional Cage Chandelier | 2072-4 CH

Wesson is a clean contemporary collection with a chrome finish. The industrial look is enhanced by the exposed medium-based bulbs inside the square tubing of the open, geometric cages. Complete the modern, rustic look by installing Edison bulbs. This 4-light chandelier's generous frame makes it perfect for large open spaces, while its height allows it to work comfortably in 8 to 9 Ft. ceilings.