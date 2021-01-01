Home Decorators Collection Wesley Storm Gray 2 ft. x 3 ft. Rectangle Braided Area Rug

Set the tone for your living space with this Home Decorators Collection 2 ft. x 3 ft. Rectangle Braided Area Rug. This rug has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials. It has a geometric motif, achieving the perfect blend of traditional and chic that will pair well with any decor. Designed with gray features, it will bring a minimalist touch to any room. With a 100% polypropylene design, it will be an extremely durable choice for any home. This rectangular rug has a braided weave type and the same pattern on both sides. Color: Storm Gray.