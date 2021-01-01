From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Wesley 52 in. Indoor/Outdoor Greywood DC Motor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control
Add comfortable airflow to a covered patio or living room with the Wesley 52 in. Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan from the Home Decorators Collection. Its three weather-resistant blades have a brushed nickel finish and it's rated for wet locations for outdoor enjoyment. This durable fan has a 6-speed, reversible motor and includes a remote control and a balance kit. It provides smooth air circulation and style to any indoor or covered outdoor area.