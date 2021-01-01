Surprise Vacay Collection Were Going To New York Family Vacation Trip Announcement Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This announcement themed graphic design says in big bold font We're Going To New York! Perfect for someone who want to surprise their family with a vacation announcement or just want to have matching designs for their trip. Anyone who enjoys a fun family trip would love to show off this design on a group cruise, at the airport during a flight or even to surprise their family with a fun trip they didn't expect. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only