Affinity Tile WEQC12MM Carra - 3" x 12" Rectangle Wall Tile - Smooth Matte Marble Visual - Sold by Carton (12.16 SF/Carton) Carrara Flooring Tile

Affinity Tile WEQC12MM Carra - 3" x 12" Rectangle Wall Tile - Smooth Matte Marble Visual - Sold by Carton (12.16 SF/Carton) Emulating the timeless beauty of Carrara marble, the Affinity Tile Carra series captures stunning artistry dating back to Ancient Rome. Set on a glaze, this marbleized ceramic tile offers an everlasting look to accent your wall installation. Veining striations sporadically flow throughout, adding authenticity to your installation. With an elongated subway format and beveled surface, this tile is perfect for creating a sophisticated feel for any setting. There is variation in the veining patterns found throughout each tile. Pair this tile with other Carra products to complete your own elegant installation. Features:Grade 1, first-quality ceramic tile for wall useGlazed smooth finish with a medium sheen and slight variation in toneP.E.I. Rating is suitable for walls and residential use onlyNon-Vitreous flooring has water absorption of more than 7% for indoor useWall tiles are not C.O.F. ratedNot frost resistantDesigned for commercial and residential use Field Tile Carrara