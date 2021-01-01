From thermocast
Thermocast Wentworth Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 4-Hole Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in Sterling Silver
Advertisement
The Thermocast Master Collection Wentworth Drop-in Acrylic 25x22x9 in. 4-Hole Single-Bowl Kitchen Sink in Sterling Silver offers 4 pre-drilled holes for easy installation of a faucet with side sprayer or soap dispenser (sold separately) for your convenience. This sink's beautiful sterling silver color can add visual appeal to your home's decor, and the high-gloss finish is easy-to-clean with non-abrasive cleaners to help keep your sink looking like new.