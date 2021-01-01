WEN 1/4-Sheet Sander 120-Grit Hook-and-Loop Sandpaper, 10-Pack

Remember when the surface of your wood had a nice and smooth finish? Replenish your WEN 1/4-Sheet Orbital Palm Sander with this 10 pack of 120-grit sandpaper. The 120-grit abrasive texture of this sandpaper is perfect for material shaping and smoothing, providing maximum performance on a variety of surfaces. The hook-and-loop backing makes for easy installation and removal while the dust hole configuration lines up perfectly with your unit for minimal cleanup after the job.