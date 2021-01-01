From capital lighting
Capital Lighting Wells Wall Sconce - Color: Brass
Advertisement
Inspired by antique lamps, the Wells Wall Sconce by Capital Lighting has a sleek and minimalistic composition. A smooth concave disk anchors this piece while providing a space for light to playfully interact with. Extending from below this disk, a slim arm gently curves outward to support a simple candle stem with an exposed candelabra on top. Providing a warm and welcoming layer of illumination, this tailored and refined piece adds an effortless and lovely touch to spaces within the home Shape: Round. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass