Noble House Wells Modern Glam Velvet Cube Club Chair, Navy Blue, Chrome

Choosing the right piece for your home can instantly transform a dull room into a spectacular one. Our classic velvet club chair has just what it takes to tie your living room together with a flourish. Every face of this cube-shaped club chair features gorgeous buttonless tufted textures with waffle stitching, embodying the essence of modern glam style. Finished with chrome accents, this club chair offers brilliant style and soft textures that make this the perfect addition to any interior space. MODERN GLAM: Our club chair showcases dazzling chrome accents and jewel-like colors that pair seamlessly with clean, straight lines for a luxurious modern glam look. Complemented with precise angles and minimalistic structure, this chair brings a sleek touch to any décor. TUFTED WAFFLE STITCH: The tufted stitching in the chair offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its modern design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. VELVET: Our velvet is 100% polyester, featuring a featherlike softness and unique sheen. With a built-in resistance to wrinkles and outstanding durability, this velvet is hands down the best option amongst velvets. CHROME-FINISHED LEGS: This club chair uses iron legs that provide incredible durability, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. These legs are coated with a chrome finish, offering a polished, decorative look and corrosion resistance that is easy to clean. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this club chair. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.