Amerock Wells 1-1/4 in. L (32 mm) Gunmetal Square Cabinet Knob

The Amerock BP36546GM Wells 1-1/4 in. (32 mm) knob is finished in gunmetal. A perfectly balanced silhouette flirts with the angled edges of a gemstone cut in the Wells collection. Elegant and eye-catching, gunmetal is the perfect alternative for those who love metallic, but prefer a hint of subtlety. Use finish to enhance the modern ambience of stainless steel and Black appliances without overwhelming their natural gravity. Amerock offers a complete line of decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath hardware, hook and rail and wall plates. Amerocks award-winning decorative and functional hardware solutions have built the company's reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Available in a variety of finishes and styles, Amerock offers high quality designs at affordable prices to create the perfect finishing touch for any room.