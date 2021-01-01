Wellness Just For Puppy Treats - Natural, Lamb and Salmon, Size: 3 oz | PetSmart

Wellness Natural Grain Free Soft Puppy Bites Dog Treats are wholesome, all natural, soft, tasty, grain free bite-sized dog treats. These tasty treats are specially formulated for puppies under 1 year! Key Benefits: MINI CHEWY PUPPY TREATS: These delicious, grain free soft treats are made with 2 kinds of fresh meat plus added vitamins specially for puppies and a natural source of DHA to promote healthy brain development ALL NATURAL: These moist and tasty treats are made with whole fruits and veggies including superfoods like blueberries and sweet potatoes for a naturally craveable flavor and a boost of antioxidants THOUGHTFULLY MADE: We craft delicious treats with simple, natural, high quality ingredients chosen for their nutritional benefits; no meat byproducts, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives FIND THE RIGHT TREATS: From puppy to senior, small dog to large breed, crunchy to chewy, grained to grain free, treating to training, Wellness has an all-natural recipe for every dog's needs and taste TRAINING AND REWARDING: These bite-sized soft treats are the perfect rewards during training sessions or any time you want to thank your dog for good behavior Item Number: 5153720 Brand: Wellness Food Type: Treat Breed Size: All Life Stage: Puppy Nutritional Option: Grain Free Health Consideration: Brain Development Flavor: Lamb Weight: 3.5 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Lamb, Salmon, Chickpeas, Ground Potatoes, Vegetable Glycerin, Guar Gum, Carrots, Cane Molasses, Salt, Natural Smoke Flavor, Blueberries, Garlic Powder, Flaxseed, Phosphoric Acid, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, Sorbic Acid (a preservative), Mixed Tocopherols added to preserve freshness, Rosemary Extract, Green Tea Extract, Spearmint Extract Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 12.0%Crude Fat (min) 16.0%Crude Fiber (max) 2.0%Moisture (max) 30.0% Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) (min) 0.05% Caloric Content: This product contains 3, 492 kcal/kg or 6 kcal/treat ME (metabolizable energy) on an as fed basis. FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Wellness Puppy Bites Lamb & Salmon Recipe Puppy Treats are intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only. Wellness Just For Puppy Treats - Natural, Lamb and Salmon, Size: 3 oz | PetSmart